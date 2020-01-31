Global  

Agar hat trick, Australia thumps SA on return after scandal

Seattle Times Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Ashton Agar took a hat trick and Australia thumped South Africa by 107 runs in the first Twenty20 on Friday, showing absolutely no signs of hesitancy in their first game back in the country following the embarrassing ball-tampering scandal of 2018. Agar nearly had a double hat trick when he took two […]
Agar hat trick, Australia thumps SA on return after scandal

Ashton Agar has taken a hat trick and helped Australia thump South Africa by 107 runs in the first Twenty20 in Johannesburg
FOX Sports

Agar takes hat trick for Australia in T20 vs South Africa

Spin bowler Ashton Agar has taken a hat trick for Australia against South Africa in his first over of the series-opening Twenty20
FOX Sports


