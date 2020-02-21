Global  

Dominican government asks OAS to investigate e-vote failure

Seattle Times Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Officials in the Dominican Republic announced Friday that they have asked the Organization of American States to investigate the failure of an electronic voting system some believe was tampered with in an incident that sparked protests and delayed municipal elections. Government officials said they also requested that the local […]
