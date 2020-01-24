Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Nevada canceled its Republican caucuses and primaries to help Trump re-election bid

Nevada canceled its Republican caucuses and primaries to help Trump re-election bid

euronews Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Nevada canceled its Republican caucuses and primaries to help Trump re-election bid
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Candidates Who Won Iowa But Lost The Presidency [Video]Candidates Who Won Iowa But Lost The Presidency

The outcome of the Iowa caucuses can change presidential races. Since 1972, the Iowa caucuses have been the first time Americans vote for a potential president. The winner gets a spurt of momentum and..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:41Published


Tweets about this

shawrls

Bob Shaw Nevada canceled its Republican caucuses and primaries to help Trump re-election bid https://t.co/YubXcrZ7p0 #uncategorized #feedly 3 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Nevada canceled its Republican caucuses and primaries to help Trump re-election bid https://t.co/gD5ZZWaMsz https://t.co/IUQ8rqWaLF 19 minutes ago

albie_real

AlbieReal Nevada canceled its Republican caucuses and primaries to help Trump re-election bid https://t.co/WkSssYcHzh 20 minutes ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Nevada canceled its Republican caucuses and primaries to help Trump re-election bid https://t.co/yv2409zzTQ https://t.co/r1XQA8hLk6 24 minutes ago

ofOrygun

✨𝕾𝖙𝖔𝖗𝖒𝖜𝖆𝖙𝖈𝖍 @realDonaldTrump 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐅𝐈𝐗 𝐈𝐒 𝐈𝐍 Kansas, Alaska, South Carolina, Arizona, and Nevada have all canceled their Republi… https://t.co/tHPGgib6Sh 3 days ago

GeorgeTErnst1

George Ernst (not related to Joni) RT @SenhorRaposa: Trump is rallying in Nevada the night before the caucuses. There is no Republican caucus though. The party canceled it. H… 5 days ago

ksliz22

vote dem and support your state party! 🌵🐝 RT @LennyGhoul: 🗳️Which Democratic Candidate wins the 2020 Nevada caucuses, Feb 22nd? ☑️ (The Republican caucuses were canceled) #NevadaCau… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.