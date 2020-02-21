Global  

In next downturn, Fed may opt for quick, strong action

Reuters Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
In the next economic downturn, the Federal Reserve and other central banks may need to roll out their big guns sooner and add new bazookas to their recession-fighting arsenals, or risk getting mired in growth-sapping deflation or worse.
Fed policymakers call for quick, strong action in next downturn

The U.S. central bank will need to act aggressively to counter future downturns, deploying old tools more quickly and adopting new ones, Federal Reserve Governor...
