If Evelyn Boswell disappeared in December, why did it take months to issue an Amber Alert?

Evelyn Boswell, a 15-month-old Sullivan County girl was not reported as a missing child until Tuesday, Feb. 18., months after she was last seen.



Recent related news from verified sources Why did it take months to issue an Amber Alert for missing Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell? Evelyn Boswell, a Tennessee toddler at the center of a new Amber Alert, was reportedly last seen the day after Christmas, authorities said this week.

USATODAY.com 6 hours ago



