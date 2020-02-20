Global  

If Evelyn Boswell disappeared in December, why did it take months to issue an Amber Alert?

USATODAY.com Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Evelyn Boswell, a 15-month-old Sullivan County girl was not reported as a missing child until Tuesday, Feb. 18., months after she was last seen.
News video: AMBER Alert issued for toddler missing from Sullivan County

AMBER Alert issued for toddler missing from Sullivan County 00:35

 The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell.

Why did it take months to issue an Amber Alert for missing Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell?

Evelyn Boswell, a Tennessee toddler at the center of a new Amber Alert, was reportedly last seen the day after Christmas, authorities said this week.  
