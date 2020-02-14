FDA approves drug that lowers cholesterol in a new way

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — U.S. regulatorson Friday approveda new type of cholesterol-lowering drug aimed at millions of people who can’t tolerate — or don’t get enough help from — widely used statin pills like Lipitor and Crestor. The Food and Drug Administration approved Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Nexletolfor people genetically predisposed to have sky-high cholesterol and […]



