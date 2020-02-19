UK’s Prince Harry, Meghan, abandon use of SussexRoyal brand
Friday, 21 February 2020 () LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have abandoned plans to use the “SussexRoyal” brand after they step back from royal duties. The couple, who are known in Britain as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will no longer seek to trademark the term SussexRoyal because of U.K. rules governing use of the […]
The British royal family is in discussions with Prince Harry and Meghan over the use of the word "royal" in their branding after the couple abruptly gave up royal duties to start a new life in Canada. Lauren Anthony reports.