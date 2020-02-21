Sanders is briefed by U.S. officials that Russia is trying to help his presidential campaign
Friday, 21 February 2020 () WASHINGTON — U.S. officials have told Sen. Bernie Sanders that Russia is attempting to help his presidential campaign as part of an effort to interfere with the Democratic contest, according to people familiar with the matter. President Donald Trump and lawmakers on Capitol Hill have also been informed about the Russian assistance to the Vermont […]
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said on Twitter that the idea that Russia wants him to win re-election was "another misinformation campaign" launched by Democrats. This report produced by Chris..
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders warned Russia on Friday to stay out of 2020 White House elections after U.S. officials had told him Moscow was... Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters •SBS •euronews
Photo by RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images
Russia is interfering in the Democratic primary to help Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign, US officials... The Verge Also reported by •euronews •CBC.ca
