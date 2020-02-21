Sanders is briefed by U.S. officials that Russia is trying to help his presidential campaign

DebDaleDaisy RT @DonaldJTrumpJr: Well he is a communist... also, after Trump put the toughest sanctions in recent history in them it’s much more believ… 3 seconds ago Clayre 🏜 RT @McFaul: Instead of hearing about Russian interference in our elections via leaks to the NYT and Wapo, wouldn't it be better for the Int… 4 seconds ago Heather Vesper RT @JordanChariton: Right on cue, they are #RussiaGate-ing @BernieSanders. Pathetic https://t.co/08uFURVKEx 5 seconds ago Ken Johnson RT @JillWineBanks: Maybe now @senatemajldr will let Congress pass laws to protect our elections. https://t.co/H4pmekk7br 6 seconds ago BeSeriousUSA 🥀 RT @lindyli: Bernie Sanders knew for more than a month that the Russians were helping him. He said nothing to warn us. This is absolutely… 8 seconds ago Sallie Becker RT @WildPalmsLtd: Well, now all the Brobots make more sense. Also answers the GOP question: Putin isn't interested in who wins, he wants us… 9 seconds ago Denise Eger RT @kylegriffin1: Breaking via WaPo: U.S. officials have told Sen. Bernie Sanders that Russia is attempting to help his presidential campai… 11 seconds ago Renee Page RT @DirkSchwenk: I am very glad that this story is out. Us Libs need to recognize active measures on our side, too. @thespybrief https:/… 12 seconds ago