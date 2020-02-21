Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Sanders is briefed by U.S. officials that Russia is trying to help his presidential campaign

Sanders is briefed by U.S. officials that Russia is trying to help his presidential campaign

Seattle Times Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — U.S. officials have told Sen. Bernie Sanders that Russia is attempting to help his presidential campaign as part of an effort to interfere with the Democratic contest, according to people familiar with the matter. President Donald Trump and lawmakers on Capitol Hill have also been informed about the Russian assistance to the Vermont […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Published < > Embed
News video: Sanders addresses election interference

Sanders addresses election interference 01:08

 Sen. Bernie Sanders was informed by U.S. intelligence officials that Russia is trying to help his presidential campaign, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump says Russia supporting his reelection 'another misinformation campaign' [Video]Trump says Russia supporting his reelection 'another misinformation campaign'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said on Twitter that the idea that Russia wants him to win re-election was &quot;another misinformation campaign&quot; launched by Democrats. This report..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:02Published

Trump says Russia supporting his reelection 'another misinformation campaign' [Video]Trump says Russia supporting his reelection 'another misinformation campaign'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said on Twitter that the idea that Russia wants him to win re-election was "another misinformation campaign" launched by Democrats. This report produced by Chris..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders blasts Russia for reportedly trying to boost his presidential campaign

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders warned Russia on Friday to stay out of 2020 White House elections after U.S. officials had told him Moscow was...
Reuters India Also reported by •ReutersSBSeuronews

Russia is interfering in Democratic primary to help Sanders, officials say

Russia is interfering in Democratic primary to help Sanders, officials sayPhoto by RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images Russia is interfering in the Democratic primary to help Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign, US officials...
The Verge Also reported by •euronewsCBC.ca

Tweets about this

DebDaleDaisy

DebDaleDaisy RT @DonaldJTrumpJr: Well he is a communist... also, after Trump put the toughest sanctions in recent history in them it’s much more believ… 3 seconds ago

ClayreInTucson

Clayre 🏜 RT @McFaul: Instead of hearing about Russian interference in our elections via leaks to the NYT and Wapo, wouldn't it be better for the Int… 4 seconds ago

alittleheath

Heather Vesper RT @JordanChariton: Right on cue, they are #RussiaGate-ing @BernieSanders. Pathetic https://t.co/08uFURVKEx 5 seconds ago

kjwpark1943

Ken Johnson RT @JillWineBanks: Maybe now @senatemajldr will let Congress pass laws to protect our elections. https://t.co/H4pmekk7br 6 seconds ago

BeSeriousUSA

BeSeriousUSA 🥀 RT @lindyli: Bernie Sanders knew for more than a month that the Russians were helping him. He said nothing to warn us. This is absolutely… 8 seconds ago

sallie_becker

Sallie Becker RT @WildPalmsLtd: Well, now all the Brobots make more sense. Also answers the GOP question: Putin isn't interested in who wins, he wants us… 9 seconds ago

deniseeger

Denise Eger RT @kylegriffin1: Breaking via WaPo: U.S. officials have told Sen. Bernie Sanders that Russia is attempting to help his presidential campai… 11 seconds ago

screamandletyou

Renee Page RT @DirkSchwenk: I am very glad that this story is out. Us Libs need to recognize active measures on our side, too. @thespybrief https:/… 12 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.