Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Rojas breaks indoor triple jump world record

Rojas breaks indoor triple jump world record

Seattle Times Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
MADRID (AP) — Yulimar Rojas broke the indoor triple jump world record on Friday. The two-time world champion from Venezuela had a jump of 15.43 meters, seven centimeters more than the previous record held by Russian Tatyana Lebedeva since 2004. “I’m over the moon,” Rojas said. “I can’t believe I’m the world record-holder. I want […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Duplantis says record pole vault jump 'felt easy' but moment should be cherished

Duplantis says record pole vault jump 'felt easy' but moment should be cherished 01:19

 Mondo Duplantis says breaking the Indoor pole vault world record twice in a week felt "easy" but admitted that he doesn't take it for granted that he can do it.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Yeshaneh smashes women's half marathon world record [Video]Yeshaneh smashes women's half marathon world record

Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh knock 20 seconds off the women's half marathon world record in the UAE, wearing a permitted version of the Nike Vaporfly shoe.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:13Published

IDEC Sport Trimaran Yacht Breaks Another Oceanic Route Record [Video]IDEC Sport Trimaran Yacht Breaks Another Oceanic Route Record

The Tea Route is just the latest record broken for the IDEC and its crew. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rojas breaks indoor triple jump world record

Rojas breaks indoor triple jump world recordYulimar Rojas has broken the indoor triple jump world record
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle TimesReutersBBC SportCBC.ca

Armand Duplantis: Pole vaulter breaks world record at Athletics Indoor Grand Prix in Glasgow

Watch 20-year-old Swede Armand Duplantis break the pole vault world record after clearing 6.18m at the Athletics Indoor Grand Prix in Glasgow.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC SportReutersSeattle TimesCBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Colmenares_Ele

Happy RT @WorldAthletics: FLASH: Yulimar Rojas breaks world Indoor triple jump record with a distance of 15.43m at the Madrid #WorldIndoorTour.… 8 seconds ago

ARiveroB

ARiveroB RT @olympicchannel: World record alert🚨 Yulimar Rojas 🇻🇪 breaks the 16-year-old women's triple jump world indoor record by 7cm, jumping 15… 22 seconds ago

VIGSEGURIDAD

IBEROAMÉRICA RT @WorldAthletics: WORLD INDOOR RECORD Yulimar Rojas breaks triple jump world Indoor record with a distance of 15.43m. #WorldIndoorTour… 33 seconds ago

_Lv120

K.Kishi RT @WorldAthletics: Rojas breaks world indoor triple jump record at the Madrid #WorldIndoorTour with a distance of 15.43m. Our report👇 📰:… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.