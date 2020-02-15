Rojas breaks indoor triple jump world record

Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

MADRID (AP) — Yulimar Rojas broke the indoor triple jump world record on Friday. The two-time world champion from Venezuela had a jump of 15.43 meters, seven centimeters more than the previous record held by Russian Tatyana Lebedeva since 2004. “I’m over the moon,” Rojas said. “I can’t believe I’m the world record-holder. I want […] 👓 View full article

