Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Michael Bloomberg > Michael Bloomberg agrees to release three women from nondisclosure agreements his firm signed over comments he made

Michael Bloomberg agrees to release three women from nondisclosure agreements his firm signed over comments he made

USATODAY.com Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The statement from Mike Bloomberg comes days after the former New York City mayor was slammed about the agreements by Democratic rivals in the Las Vegas debate.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Bloomberg Makes About-Face On Women's Non-Disclosure Agreements

Bloomberg Makes About-Face On Women's Non-Disclosure Agreements 02:08

 After being slammed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren in his first Democratic presidential debate, former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg has agreed to release women from NDAs who got financial settlements in sex harassment cases. CBS2 Political Reporter Marcia Kramer reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bloomberg offers to release 3 women from non-disclosures [Video]Bloomberg offers to release 3 women from non-disclosures

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg said on Friday that his company has identified three women bound by non-disclosure agreements regarding his past conduct and that they would be..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:16Published

After fiery debate, Warren keeps up attacks on Bloomberg [Video]After fiery debate, Warren keeps up attacks on Bloomberg

After last night&apos;s fiery debate, Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren on Thursday continued to take jabs at her 2020 rival Michael Bloomberg over his treatment of women..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bloomberg says three women who signed non-disclosure agreements can be released

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg said on Friday that his company had reviewed its records and found three women who had signed...
Reuters

Bloomberg Says His Company Will Release 3 Women From NDAs If They Ask

Mike Bloomberg announced Friday afternoon that women who signed nondisclosure agreements over complaints about comments they claimed Bloomberg had made will be...
CBS 2

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Libertea2012

The Progressive Mind Michael Bloomberg agrees to release three women from nondisclosure agreements his firm signed over comments he made https://t.co/7J5opAejn6 34 seconds ago

freep

Detroit Free Press Michael Bloomberg agrees to release three women from nondisclosure agreements his firm signed over comments he made https://t.co/H533qhYx0B 10 minutes ago

Baileyreport

James Bailey RT @bostonherald: Michael Bloomberg agrees to release three women from NDAs https://t.co/ULaS0sFSt7 42 minutes ago

WaverlyHudson

Waverly Hudson Michael Bloomberg agrees to release three women from nondisclosure agreements his firm signed over comments he made… https://t.co/qOwTymmIr9 45 minutes ago

bostonherald

Boston Herald Michael Bloomberg agrees to release three women from NDAs https://t.co/ULaS0sFSt7 47 minutes ago

NEWSWORLD555

THE WORLD NEWS Michael Bloomberg agrees to release three women from nondisclosure agreements his firm signed over comments he made… https://t.co/CS0QYdFpKq 1 hour ago

MissyVanWinkle

Missy VanWinkle I want ALL of them released. How many are there? Michael Bloomberg agrees to release three women from nondisclos… https://t.co/ZuGVsQYIBe 1 hour ago

54nightengale

Nightengalejml2 Michael Bloomberg agrees to release three women from nondisclosure agreements his firm signed over comments he made… https://t.co/iG80DLlqt1 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.