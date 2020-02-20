The Progressive Mind Michael Bloomberg agrees to release three women from nondisclosure agreements his firm signed over comments he made https://t.co/7J5opAejn6 34 seconds ago Detroit Free Press Michael Bloomberg agrees to release three women from nondisclosure agreements his firm signed over comments he made https://t.co/H533qhYx0B 10 minutes ago James Bailey RT @bostonherald: Michael Bloomberg agrees to release three women from NDAs https://t.co/ULaS0sFSt7 42 minutes ago Waverly Hudson Michael Bloomberg agrees to release three women from nondisclosure agreements his firm signed over comments he made… https://t.co/qOwTymmIr9 45 minutes ago Boston Herald Michael Bloomberg agrees to release three women from NDAs https://t.co/ULaS0sFSt7 47 minutes ago THE WORLD NEWS Michael Bloomberg agrees to release three women from nondisclosure agreements his firm signed over comments he made… https://t.co/CS0QYdFpKq 1 hour ago Missy VanWinkle I want ALL of them released. How many are there? Michael Bloomberg agrees to release three women from nondisclos… https://t.co/ZuGVsQYIBe 1 hour ago Nightengalejml2 Michael Bloomberg agrees to release three women from nondisclosure agreements his firm signed over comments he made… https://t.co/iG80DLlqt1 1 hour ago