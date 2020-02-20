Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Trump calls reports of Russian interference Democratic 'disinformation'

Trump calls reports of Russian interference Democratic 'disinformation'

euronews Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Trump calls reports of Russian interference Democratic 'disinformation'Trump calls reports of Russian interference Democratic 'disinformation'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump says Russia leak meant to hurt Sanders, calls for probe

Trump says Russia leak meant to hurt Sanders, calls for probe 01:02

 President Donald Trump on Sunday called for an investigation into an apparent leak of classified intelligence on Russian interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign, and said it was meant to hurt Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump blames Schiff for Russia-Sanders intel 'leak' [Video]Trump blames Schiff for Russia-Sanders intel 'leak'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday accused Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of leaking classified information on Russian interference in the 2020 election - which Schiff refuted by saying, &quot;your..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:27Published

You're Fired: Trump Replaces Top Spy Official Joseph Maguire [Video]You're Fired: Trump Replaces Top Spy Official Joseph Maguire

President Donald Trump has replaced Joseph Maguire as his top intelligence official. The move comes after a congressional briefing on election interference that enraged the president. According to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

President Trump warns Democrats of Russian election meddling

President Trump is finally taking reports of Russian election meddling seriously - warning democrats "be careful of Russia" - but only as it pertains to possible...
CBS News

Trump denies reports that Russia is helping his re-election

U.S. intelligence has warned about new Russian interference in the U.S. presidential campaign. Intelligence officials say the Russians are using disinformation...
CBS News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.