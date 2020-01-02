|
WarnerMedia to reunite 'Friends' in HBO Max special
|
|
Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
WarnerMedia is reuniting its "Friends" cast for an untitled, unscripted special for its upcoming streaming service, HBO Max, the company said on Friday.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
'Friends' No Longer Streaming on Netflix
'Friends' No Longer Streaming
on Netflix.
'Friends' won't be there for you
on Netflix in 2020.
The popular sitcom was removed from the
streaming platform at midnight on Dec. 31, 2019.
'Friends'..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:16Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this