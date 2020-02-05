West Indies vs Thailand, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for WI-W vs TL-W in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

A couple get married in an underwater wedding on Valentine's Day in Trang, southern Thailand, this morning (February 14). The annual event sees locals and foreigners tie the knot between February 13..

5 Kick-Ass Girl Gang Films to See Before Birds of Prey | io9 What is a girl gang film? Well, at the heart of it is the “Bad Girl.” Usually, that means a woman who breaks the rules—or rather, the rules somebody else has made. They can range from homicidal.. Credit: Gizmodo Duration: 03:31Published 3 weeks ago