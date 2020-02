MH Nusrat BCBtigers : Watch the Highlights of Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Day 1, Only Test. https://t.co/b0y5xWHYL2 (via Twitter… https://t.co/YxaO46w9qB 54 minutes ago

S M Mejba-Ul-Haque BCBtigers : Watch the Highlights of Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Day 1, Only Test. https://t.co/wxYD25XqJ0 https://t.co/kNY40vLFor 57 minutes ago

MUHAMMAD TasleeM-PTI RT @ESPNcricinfo: On his first day as Zimbabwe captain, Craig Ervine leads from the front! 👏 https://t.co/9Pbc8X6vxv | #BANvZIM https://t.… 1 hour ago

Md Mahabubur Rashid BCBtigers : Watch the Highlights of Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Day 1, Only Test. https://t.co/QXVb26AKv8 (via Twitter… https://t.co/gIbhiZou2o 1 hour ago

Souvik Bhattacharya RT @cricbuzz: Craig Ervine finishes an excellent session for Zimbabwe with a boundary. They 80/1 at lunch on day 1. #BANvZIM https://t.co/… 1 hour ago

Manirujjaman Sagor BCBtigers : Watch the Highlights of Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Day 1, Only Test. https://t.co/xsHeshMbjZ (via Twitter… https://t.co/LmYLHnFTpO 1 hour ago

Souvik Bhattacharya RT @cricbuzz: Craig Ervine notches up his third Test hundred. It's been an exemplary knock from the southpaw. #BANvZIM https://t.co/KMWcUm… 1 hour ago