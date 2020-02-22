Global  

'If I'm winning, I'm good': Why Kings star is happy to take back seat

The Age Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Casper Ware was best known in Melbourne for taking control of games, but his role has changed since joining the Sydney Kings, and he's embracing it.
