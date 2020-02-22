Global  

Cody Eakin traded from Knights to hometown Jets

Seattle Times Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Cody Eakin is going home to Winnipeg. The Jets acquired the Winnipeg-born center from the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2021. If Winnipeg qualifies for the playoffs this year or re-sign Eakin to a new contract by July 5, the Jets will instead transfer their […]
