Cody Eakin traded from Knights to hometown Jets Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Cody Eakin is going home to Winnipeg. The Jets acquired the Winnipeg-born center from the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2021. If Winnipeg qualifies for the playoffs this year or re-sign Eakin to a new contract by July 5, the Jets will instead transfer their […] 👓 View full article

