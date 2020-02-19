IAmABrownGirl RT @michsmith1978: A comprehensive list of all the s**t Meghan Markle has taken from the British press and public via @stylistmagazine http… 1 minute ago MSN Singapore Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to give up 'Sussex Royal' brand https://t.co/TeF2ywP4Ti https://t.co/YnMVdixjKB 1 minute ago neha anna RT @scobie: An update on Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s foundation name from a Buckingham Palace spokesperson: https://t.co/K91XSpf6x7 15 minutes ago P. Lee RT @DeesaRoberts: I don't know how many times Prince Harry has to tell the Royal Rota and the Royal Family. They (he and Duchess Meghan) c… 16 minutes ago 8News WRIC Richmond The couple, who are known in Britain as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will no longer seek to trademark the term S… https://t.co/t488S21dX7 17 minutes ago Meghan Sparkle ✨ RT @scobie: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have shared an explainer on their Spring 2020 transition (with many of the new details shared b… 18 minutes ago #MamboZuri RT @MamboZuri1: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan announce official leave date from royal life https://t.co/XWQbYLJNHI https://t.co/ykXcml6w… 23 minutes ago Donna Holiwski RT @meghanxharry: A comprehensive list of all the s**t Meghan Markle has taken from the British press and public | https://t.co/UUBBvMcRoZ 30 minutes ago