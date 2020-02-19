Global  

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to give up 'Sussex Royal' brand

USATODAY.com Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will no longer use their "Sussex Royal" brand moving forward "post Spring 2020."
News video: Queen blocks Harry and Meghan using brand 'royal'

Queen blocks Harry and Meghan using brand 'royal' 01:53

 UNITED KINGDOM / CANADA — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry, and Meghan have been told they won't be allowed to use the 'Sussex Royal' label after quitting the royals. Harry and Meghan spent tens of thousands of pounds building a website that was based on the brand which started from their...

Harry and Meghan to stop using ‘Sussex Royal’ branding [Video]Harry and Meghan to stop using ‘Sussex Royal’ branding

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer use the word royal, as in their “Sussex Royal” branding, a spokeswoman for the couple has said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Last Senior Royal Duties [Video]Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Last Senior Royal Duties

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be making six public appearances before their senior royal duties end on March 31.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:58Published


Royal no more! Prince Harry and Meghan will stop using 'Sussex Royal' brand

Royal no more! Prince Harry and Meghan will stop using 'Sussex Royal' brandLONDON - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have decided not to use the word “royal” in their branding after they abruptly decided to start a new life in...
WorldNews

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'eager' to use 'Sussex Royal' brand, but the queen 'had other plans': source

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry will need to drop their “Sussex Royal” label if they want to be truly financially independent.
FOXNews.com

