Bernie Sanders condemns any Russian influence in election

Hindu Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The Vermont senator issued a statement immediately after The Washington Post reported U.S. officials have told Mr. Sanders that Russia was trying to help his campaign
 Sen. Bernie Sanders was informed by U.S. intelligence officials that Russia is trying to help his presidential campaign, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders warns Russia ‘to stay out of US presidential election’

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has condemned Russian efforts to interfere in the 2020 election.
Belfast Telegraph

Bernie Sanders told Russia is trying to help his 2020 election campaign, reports say

Vermont senator calls Russian president an 'autocratic thug' who is trying to destroy democracy
Independent


