Coronavirus spreads in China prisons, Korean church as fears weigh on global markets
Saturday, 22 February 2020 () The coronavirus has infected hundreds of people in Chinese prisons, authorities said, as cases climbed outside the epicentre in Hubei province, including 100 more in South Korea and a worsening outbreak in Italy where officials announced the country's first death.
The "devil's deed" and a "test of faith" is what the leader of a South Korean religious movement is calling the coronavirus.
Lee Man-hee is the self-proclaimed messiah of the church that is at the center of the country’s coronavirus outbreak.
Lee Man-hee sent the message to his followers on an...
