Raptors beat Suns 118-101 for 16th win in 17 games

Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 37 points and 12 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the Phoenix Suns 118-101 on Friday night for their 16th victory in 17 games. Serge Ibaka scored 16 points, Fred VanVleet and Terence Davis each had 14, Kyle Lowry had 13 points and 10 assists and OG Anunoby aded […] 👓 View full article

