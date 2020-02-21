Government relaxes travel ban for some students from China

Global  

Senior high school students will now be allowed to fly to Australian from China, after the federal government relaxed a travel ban aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.
Relaxation of travel ban looms for students following official health advice

The country's chief health officers have advised the government there is a case to ease the ban subject to certain conditions.
The Age

Victorian universities offer fee discounts for Chinese students affected by coronavirus

Melbourne and La Trobe universities will provide thousands of dollars in concessions for Chinese students trapped overseas, with the government considering a...
The Age


