Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Michael Bloomberg > Twitter suspends group of pro-Bloomberg accounts over 'platform manipulation'

Twitter suspends group of pro-Bloomberg accounts over 'platform manipulation'

Reuters Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Twitter Inc on Friday said it had started suspending and restricting dozens of accounts posting content promoting U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Twitter Suspends 70 Accounts Supporting Bloomberg for ‘Platform Manipulation and Spam’

Twitter Suspends 70 Accounts Supporting Bloomberg for ‘Platform Manipulation and Spam’Twitter suspends 70 Bloomberg campaign supporters' accounts for violating social media platform's rules, including 'platform manipulation and spam.'
Mediaite


Tweets about this

MelissaRitchey8

Melissa Ritchey Ha Ha Busted Twitter suspends more than 70 accounts supporting Mike Bloomberg https://t.co/DNKv8OniXI via @MailOnline 59 seconds ago

danintheoutback

Dan Smith 🌹 RT @germano_nh: #Twitter suspends group of pro-#Bloomberg accounts over 'platform manipulation' https://t.co/QuvHsUDOG0 3 minutes ago

AmberX994874

Amber.K. Twitter suspends more than 70 pro-Mike Bloomberg accounts for violating site policy by posting identical messages b… https://t.co/hwOkdH4BKD 8 minutes ago

forzapurple

Hoe Irene And what about the Russians????? Twitter suspends group of pro-Bloomberg accounts over 'platform manipulation' | Ar… https://t.co/HImhPX6beY 8 minutes ago

Nancy_inRI

Nancy 🌊 RT @Reuters: Twitter suspends group of pro-Bloomberg accounts over 'platform manipulation' https://t.co/BK1kQ1HNNe https://t.co/XTJlp7UZNX 9 minutes ago

sassyteapot63

Imp🍑d* 4Ever by Kinky Boots Twitter suspends group of pro-Bloomberg accounts over 'platform... https://t.co/qkawxLu8Oz 13 minutes ago

naomibotha01

Mother of Sapiens RT @smh: Twitter suspends group of pro-Bloomberg accounts over 'platform manipulation' https://t.co/bqkM8cd5S9 14 minutes ago

RonLee66725437

Ron Lee (李灃哲) RT @ReutersUS: Twitter suspends group of pro-Bloomberg accounts over 'platform manipulation' https://t.co/nCFYIe76Ik https://t.co/zayemNGjiB 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.