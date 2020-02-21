Global  

Karnataka: Case registered against AIMIM leader Waris Pathan for '15 crore Muslims' remark

Saturday, 22 February 2020
A case has been registered in Karnataka's Kalaburagi against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan for his speech in which he said that 15 crore of us (Muslims) dominate over 100 crore others.
News video: AIMIM’s Waris Pathan refuses to apologise after controversial remark

AIMIM’s Waris Pathan refuses to apologise after controversial remark 01:56

 An AIMIM leader Waris Pathan refused to apologise after controversy. On Thursday, Pathan said ’15 crore can be heavy on 100 crore’. Waris was addressing a rally in Karnataka's Kalaburagi. Later, Pathan said accused BJP of segregating the people.

