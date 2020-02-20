Global  

Donald Trump to discuss CAA, NRC, raise 'religious freedom' issue with PM Modi during India visit: US official

DNA Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Donald Trump is visiting Ahmedabad and New Delhi on February 24-25 along with his wife and First Lady Melania Trump.
News video: Trump to open world's largest cricket stadium during his India visit

Trump to open world's largest cricket stadium during his India visit 01:24

 US President Donald Trump will inaugurate the world's largest cricket stadium when he arrives at the city of Ahmedabad on his India tour.

Trump says Russia supporting his reelection 'another misinformation campaign' [Video]Trump says Russia supporting his reelection 'another misinformation campaign'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said on Twitter that the idea that Russia wants him to win re-election was "another misinformation campaign" launched by Democrats. This report produced by Chris..

Film Distributor Neon Hits Back at Donald Trump After Public Mocking of ‘Parasite’ [Video]Film Distributor Neon Hits Back at Donald Trump After Public Mocking of ‘Parasite’

Film Distributor Neon Hits Back at Donald Trump After Public Mocking of ‘Parasite’ President Donald Trump recently decried the success of Bong Joon-ho’s movie, ‘Parasite,’ at the 92nd..

Trump to discuss CAA, NRC issues with Modi during India visit: Senior US administration official

"We have great respect for Indian Democratic traditions and institutions and we will continue to encourage India to uphold those traditions. We are concerned...
IndiaTimes

'CAA a downturn in India’s religious freedom'

Ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit, a bipartisan US federal government entity which has often clashed with the Indian government in the past issued a...
IndiaTimes

