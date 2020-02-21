Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Around 3,000 tonne gold deposits discovered in UP's Sonbhadra, five times India's current reserves

Around 3,000 tonne gold deposits discovered in UP's Sonbhadra, five times India's current reserves

DNA Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Other than gold, a few minerals have also been discovered in the area, Rai added.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Around 3,000 tonne gold deposits discovered in UP's Sonbhardra, five times India's current reserves

Other than gold, a few minerals have also been discovered in the area, Rai added.
DNA

3k-tonne gold reserve in UP’s Sonbhadra: GSI

Sonbhadra, east UP’s mineral-rich district, could be sitting on a gold reserve of approximately 3,000 tonnes — five times India’s current reserve of 618.2...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AndheyHindu

Beena Varshney RT @kktotlani: A good windfall for GOI as GSI has discovered two goldmines having around 3,350 tonne gold ore in the Naxalite-affected #Son… 6 minutes ago

Prachi_VB

PrachiB RT @kktotlani: A good windfall for GOI as GSI has discovered two goldmines having around 3,350 tonne gold ore in the Naxalite-affected Sonb… 8 minutes ago

ManeendraGma

Maneendra Singh RT @dna: Around 3,000 tonne gold deposits discovered in UP's Sonbhardra, five times India's current reserves https://t.co/Oe04tQwdF3 28 minutes ago

kktotlani

Totlani Krishan A good windfall for GOI as GSI has discovered two goldmines having around 3,350 tonne gold ore in the Naxalite-affe… https://t.co/vaCBid1wAA 36 minutes ago

rvgpl71

venugopal 🇮🇳 Wow! 3500 tonnes of gold means India jumps the rankings to second place behind the US in Gold holding! In terms of… https://t.co/ha5luIiBr4 51 minutes ago

kktotlani

Totlani Krishan A good windfall for GOI as GSI has discovered two goldmines having around 3,350 tonne gold ore in the Naxalite-affe… https://t.co/gISoDQgELw 54 minutes ago

anannya_c

Anannya Choudhuri RT @IndianExpress: UP: Around 3,000 tonne gold deposits found in Sonbhadra https://t.co/8UVM8d6OaT 55 minutes ago

AlanLeeWaddell1

Alan Lee Waddell RT @ParamjitGarewal: UP: Around 3,000 tonne gold deposits found in Sonbhadra, almost five times India&#8217;s reserves https://t.co/Y0g5Kim… 59 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.