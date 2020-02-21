Around 3,000 tonne gold deposits discovered in UP's Sonbhadra, five times India's current reserves

Beena Varshney RT @kktotlani: A good windfall for GOI as GSI has discovered two goldmines having around 3,350 tonne gold ore in the Naxalite-affected #Son… 6 minutes ago PrachiB RT @kktotlani: A good windfall for GOI as GSI has discovered two goldmines having around 3,350 tonne gold ore in the Naxalite-affected Sonb… 8 minutes ago Maneendra Singh RT @dna: Around 3,000 tonne gold deposits discovered in UP's Sonbhardra, five times India's current reserves https://t.co/Oe04tQwdF3 28 minutes ago Totlani Krishan A good windfall for GOI as GSI has discovered two goldmines having around 3,350 tonne gold ore in the Naxalite-affe… https://t.co/vaCBid1wAA 36 minutes ago venugopal 🇮🇳 Wow! 3500 tonnes of gold means India jumps the rankings to second place behind the US in Gold holding! In terms of… https://t.co/ha5luIiBr4 51 minutes ago Totlani Krishan A good windfall for GOI as GSI has discovered two goldmines having around 3,350 tonne gold ore in the Naxalite-affe… https://t.co/gISoDQgELw 54 minutes ago Anannya Choudhuri RT @IndianExpress: UP: Around 3,000 tonne gold deposits found in Sonbhadra https://t.co/8UVM8d6OaT 55 minutes ago Alan Lee Waddell RT @ParamjitGarewal: UP: Around 3,000 tonne gold deposits found in Sonbhadra, almost five times India’s reserves https://t.co/Y0g5Kim… 59 minutes ago