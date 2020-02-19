Royal no more! Prince Harry and Meghan will stop using 'Sussex Royal' brand

Andrew Tsuro I can’t help but think about what more is happening behind the scenes & how the families are ‘coping’ ———- “All t… https://t.co/z3ngFxypRG 14 minutes ago scarlet indigo RT @royal_suitor: “The Duke, who’ll return to the UK from Canada next week for the event,will share details of a prototype scheme to ‘bring… 18 minutes ago Audie Wang Bang And rightfully so! More proof Meghan wanted frills of being #windsor but not responsibility and scrutiny. Buuurrr… https://t.co/X0JlEFzhU2 58 minutes ago Truth STILL Matters RT @Hannah_Furness: Prince Harry to launch travel scheme to "bring more transparency around carbon emissions for individual flights" and ec… 1 hour ago Denise Ellenburg⛤⛤⛤ This just might be a bit more difficult than Mrs Sussex thought... I give it less than a year. https://t.co/J9OSpXX8zx 1 hour ago Vanessa Gillieo RT @Hannah_Furness: Sussex Royal is no more (as of spring 2020) https://t.co/7DJ17h94Dk 3 hours ago Crotbones RT @dpbrown1953: The Royals especially HMQ should demand Harry and MM to be transparent of their FC repayment. The taxpayers paid out of th… 3 hours ago Carlton Smith RT @usatodaylife: Their brand will be 'Sussex Royal' no more https://t.co/88Txa2knSM 4 hours ago