Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex > Royal no more! Prince Harry and Meghan will stop using 'Sussex Royal' brand

Royal no more! Prince Harry and Meghan will stop using 'Sussex Royal' brand

WorldNews Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Royal no more! Prince Harry and Meghan will stop using 'Sussex Royal' brandLONDON - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have decided not to use the word “royal” in their branding after they abruptly decided to start a new life in Canada, according to the BBC. As things stand, Harry and Meghan use the brand extensively. Their website is named...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Harry and Meghan face possible loss of 'royal' brand

Harry and Meghan face possible loss of 'royal' brand 01:02

 The British royal family is in discussions with Prince Harry and Meghan over the use of the word "royal" in their branding after the couple abruptly gave up royal duties to start a new life in Canada. Lauren Anthony reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Harry and Meghan to stop using ‘Sussex Royal’ branding [Video]Harry and Meghan to stop using ‘Sussex Royal’ branding

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer use the word royal, as in their “Sussex Royal” branding, a spokeswoman for the couple has said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Last Senior Royal Duties [Video]Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Last Senior Royal Duties

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be making six public appearances before their senior royal duties end on March 31.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to give up 'Sussex Royal' brand

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will no longer use their "Sussex Royal" brand moving forward "post Spring 2020."
USATODAY.com

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to axe Sussex Royal brand next month


ContactMusic

You Might Like


Tweets about this

andrewtsuro

Andrew Tsuro I can’t help but think about what more is happening behind the scenes & how the families are ‘coping’ ———- “All t… https://t.co/z3ngFxypRG 14 minutes ago

scarletindigo3

scarlet indigo RT @royal_suitor: “The Duke, who’ll return to the UK from Canada next week for the event,will share details of a prototype scheme to ‘bring… 18 minutes ago

twang_this

Audie Wang Bang And rightfully so! More proof Meghan wanted frills of being #windsor but not responsibility and scrutiny. Buuurrr… https://t.co/X0JlEFzhU2 58 minutes ago

TruthMatters333

Truth STILL Matters RT @Hannah_Furness: Prince Harry to launch travel scheme to "bring more transparency around carbon emissions for individual flights" and ec… 1 hour ago

DeniseEllenburg

Denise Ellenburg⛤⛤⛤ This just might be a bit more difficult than Mrs Sussex thought... I give it less than a year. https://t.co/J9OSpXX8zx 1 hour ago

VanessaGillieo

Vanessa Gillieo RT @Hannah_Furness: Sussex Royal is no more (as of spring 2020) https://t.co/7DJ17h94Dk 3 hours ago

Crotbones

Crotbones RT @dpbrown1953: The Royals especially HMQ should demand Harry and MM to be transparent of their FC repayment. The taxpayers paid out of th… 3 hours ago

BmoreBlackpride

Carlton Smith RT @usatodaylife: Their brand will be 'Sussex Royal' no more https://t.co/88Txa2knSM 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.