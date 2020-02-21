Global  

Branson launching Virgin Voyages luxury cruises

WorldNews Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Branson launching Virgin Voyages luxury cruisesBritish billionaire Richard Branson is launching a luxury cruise company Virgin Voyages, at a time when the sector faces headwinds from the...
News video: Sir Richard Branson launches Virgin Voyages’ first ship, Scarlet Lady

Sir Richard Branson launches Virgin Voyages’ first ship, Scarlet Lady 01:36

 Sir Richard Branson today (Fri 21/02) gave the world a first class view as he launched his new luxury Virgin Voyages cruise ship in Dover.

Branson says new Virgin cruise line will overcome coronavirus fears [Video]Branson says new Virgin cruise line will overcome coronavirus fears

British entrepreneur Richard Branson heralded his first cruise ship "Scarlet Lady" on Friday as targeting a younger generation of holidaymakers with a range of attractions that he believes will..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:39Published

Sir Richard Branson launches new luxury cruise line in Dover [Video]Sir Richard Branson launches new luxury cruise line in Dover

Sir Richard Branson will launch his new luxury cruise line in Dover on Friday as he seeks to make a splash in a new market. Virgin Voyages launches with the unveiling of the Scarlet Lady – the first..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published


Inside Richard Branson's luxurious Virgin Voyages ship that has just docked in Dover

According to Virgin, it boasts dazzling contemporary design and experiences to reinvigorate the cruise industry
Thanet Gazette

