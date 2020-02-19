Global  

South Korea focuses 'emergency' coronavirus efforts on Daegu, city that's home to U.S. Army garrison

WorldNews Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
South Korea focuses 'emergency' coronavirus efforts on Daegu, city that's home to U.S. Army garrisonSEOUL, South Korea — Cases of a new virus swelled Friday in South Korea, and a city that's home to a U.S. Army garrison emerged as the focus of the government's containment effort. The country said a total of 204 people were infected with the virus, quadruple the number it had two days earlier, as a crisis centered in China has begun strongly reverberating elsewhere. Schools were shuttered, churches told worshipers to stay away and some mass gatherings were banned. The multiplying caseload in South Korea showed the ease with which the illness can spread. Though initial infections were linked to China, new ones have not involved international travel. “We have entered an emergency phase,”...
News video: South Korea: Emergency measures after rise in coronavirus cases

South Korea: Emergency measures after rise in coronavirus cases 01:58

 Millions of people urged to stay indoors as South Korea becomes the country with the highest number of coronavirus infections outside China.

Alert: South Korea declares Daegu City as a "special management zone" following an explosion in new virus infections

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea declares Daegu City as a "special management zone" following an explosion in new virus infections.
South Korea reports 20 new coronavirus cases, church services at center of outbreak

South Korea reported 20 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, including 14 people involved in an outbreak traced to several church services in the central...
