Women's cricket T20 World Cup opens with huge upset, but little fanfare in India

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
The women's T20 Cricket World Cup opened with a huge upset for India against defending champions Australia. But the excitement usually reserved for the men's game in India was conspicuously absent.
Credit: Oneindia
News video: ICC Women's T20 WC: Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma hand India big win over Australia | Oneindia News

ICC Women's T20 WC: Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma hand India big win over Australia | Oneindia News 02:29

 Indian women's cricket team started its campaign in the ICC Women's T20 World cup on a winning note as they defeated favourites Australia by 17 runs in a low-scoring game in Sydney.

Recent related videos from verified sources

England look forward to kicking off their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa [Video]England look forward to kicking off their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa

England cricket captain Heather Knight says the team are looking forward to playing their T20 World Cup opening match against South Africa at the WACA in Perth, Australia.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

India to become home to world's biggest cricket stadium| OneIndia News [Video]India to become home to world's biggest cricket stadium| OneIndia News

The world's biggest cricket stadium in India will be opened by the US President Donald Trump next week. The Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmdbd is a 100,000 seater venue which has 4 dressing rooms and an..

Credit: Oneindia


Recent related news from verified sources

Women's T20 World Cup: Poonam Yadav's 3 wickets helps India in thrilling two-run win over West Indies in warm-up game

In preparation for the ICC women's T20 World Cup, the Indian women's cricket team defeated West Indies by a thrilling two-runs in a low-scoring warm-up match on...
DNA Also reported by •Zee NewsBBC Sport

Taking sides at the women's T20 world cup is just not cricket for Harts

The Melbourne musician performs at Friday's opening ceremony for the women's T20 cricket world cup. Just don't ask him to choose between India and Australia.
The Age Also reported by •DNABBC Sport

