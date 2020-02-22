Global  

Spurgeon’s hat trick leads Wild past Oilers 5-3

Seattle Times Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored three goals as the Minnesota Wild continued their attempt to get back into a playoff position with a 5-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. Kevin Fiala and Carson Soucy also scored for the Wild, who have won two straight. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a pair of […]
