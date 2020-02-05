Global  

Deepfake video shows Bezos, Musk in Star Trek episode

Hindu Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
In this deepfake video of the Amazon CEO and the Tesla CEO, the two are seen playing roles in the pilot episode of the original Star Trek, “The Cage”, The Verge reported.
An impressive deepfake video of Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk in 'Star Trek' shows how far the technology has come

· A new deepfake video puts Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Tesla CEO Elon Musk into an episode of "Star Trek." · Deepfake technology works by training an algorithm...
Business Insider

This disturbingly realistic deepfake puts Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk in a Star Trek episode

A new deepfake puts Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Tesla CEO Elon Musk in the pilot episode of the original Star Trek, "The Cage" — and I kind of love it. In...
The Verge

