Deepfake video shows Bezos, Musk in Star Trek episode

خود سے محبت کیجیئے RT @the_hindu: A deepfake video that shows Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a “Star Trek” episode has garnered a lot of int… 37 minutes ago Sangeetha Kandavel A deepfake video that shows Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a “Star Trek” episode has garnered a l… https://t.co/P419Zcds26 51 minutes ago The Hindu A deepfake video that shows Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a “Star Trek” episode has garnered a l… https://t.co/TsGY495JME 54 minutes ago mr. chris landroche An impressive deepfake video of Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk in 'Star Trek' shows how far the technology has come https://t.co/zPhXOInVqv 1 hour ago iEntrepreneur RT @NealSchaffer: An impressive deepfake video of Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk in 'Star Trek' shows how far the technology has come https://t.c… 1 hour ago Neal Schaffer An impressive deepfake video of Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk in 'Star Trek' shows how far the technology has come… https://t.co/Vg33ANP86H 2 hours ago Jessica Crypto The deepfake shows Jeff Bezos as a convincing bulbous-headed Talosian. #elonmusk https://t.co/Dze2P1zBXt https://t.co/EDM9cFijuH 4 hours ago тнẸ Čⓗ𝔸𝕕 👔 Deepfake video of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk in 'Star Trek' shows off tech - Business Insider - Business Insider… https://t.co/3Q3TsFBJMg 10 hours ago