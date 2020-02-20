Global  

Q&A: Things to know about Tokyo Olympics and spreading virus

Seattle Times Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics open in exactly five months on July 24. The Paralympics open on Aug. 25. But the fast-spreading coronavirus from China is making Tokyo organizers very anxious. Three deaths have been reported in Japan with more than 700 cases, more than 600 from a cruise ship that was docked in […]
News video: Tokyo Olympics Could Face Possible ‘Cancellation’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Tokyo Olympics Could Face Possible ‘Cancellation’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak 01:20

 Tokyo Olympics Could Face Possible ‘Cancellation’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Dick Pound, a senior member of the International Olympics Committee, recently sat down with The Associated Press to discuss the upcoming Olympics. According to Pound, although the Olympics are currently proceeding forward...

