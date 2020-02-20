Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Farnan wins Silver Slipper as favourite Cellsabeel flops

Farnan wins Silver Slipper as favourite Cellsabeel flops

The Age Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Farnan booked a place in the Golden Slipper in style and with a dash of arrogance in the Silver Slipper
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Aquis armada out to gun down Golden Slipper favourite

Emerging racing power Aquis has Farnan and Global Quest ready to spoil the party of Cellsabeel in the Silver Slipper at Rosehill on Saturday.
The Age


Tweets about this

fureiamohumohu

フレイア RT @SkyRacingAU: Farnan for team @GaiWaterhouse1 -Bott & @HugeBowman has booked his 'Golden Ticket' as he wins the Silver Slipper stakes @… 4 minutes ago

TDNAusNZ

Thoroughbred Daily News AusNZ RT @LisaGrimm9: Not A Single Doubt colt #FARNAN brilliantly wins the Group 2 Silver Slipper for @GaiWaterhouse1 Bott stable with @HugeBowma… 1 hour ago

LisaGrimm9

TURFSTARS Media Not A Single Doubt colt #FARNAN brilliantly wins the Group 2 Silver Slipper for @GaiWaterhouse1 Bott stable with… https://t.co/Gu5tCz3Mb0 2 hours ago

racing_nsw

Racing NSW RT @tabcomau: Hanseatic is the new Golden Slipper favourite! The star 2YO is $7 to take out next month's feature and you can expect that pr… 2 hours ago

tabcomau

TAB Hanseatic is the new Golden Slipper favourite! The star 2YO is $7 to take out next month's feature and you can expe… https://t.co/ZrKye74K8I 2 hours ago

7horseracing

7HorseRacing 🐎 FARNAN wins the the Silver Slipper...and it wasn't even close! @rosehillgardens https://t.co/rD5D47dVhg 3 hours ago

RobJW1

Rob Woodruff 🏇🏾💨 The most successful racing stable in Aus history wins a 6th silver slipper! FARNAN @GaiWaterhouse1 @atc_races @HugeBowman 🐎🐎🐎 3 hours ago

SkyRacingAU

Sky Racing Farnan for team @GaiWaterhouse1 -Bott & @HugeBowman has booked his 'Golden Ticket' as he wins the Silver Slipper s… https://t.co/We1YYt3Mhr 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.