Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > US President Donald Trump praises Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' on Twitter

US President Donald Trump praises Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' on Twitter

DNA Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan addresses the discrimination against homosexuals in the Indian society.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bollywood NOW - Published < > Embed
News video: Vicky Kaushal SHOCKING REACTION On Clash With Ayushmann Khurrana | Bhoot Promotion

Vicky Kaushal SHOCKING REACTION On Clash With Ayushmann Khurrana | Bhoot Promotion 01:02

 Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' and Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' are releasing on the same day. Watch the video to know what Vicky has to say on this clash.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Movie Review Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Final [Video]Movie Review Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Final

Movie Review Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Final

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:59Published

Public Review| 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' [Video]Public Review| 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer gay rom-com "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" finally hit the silver screens today.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 03:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

BL Predicts: Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan to have a slight edge over Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot

We are hoping that both, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot will take a fair start at the box office but the former one will have a slight edge over the...
Bollywood Life

Photos: B'town celebs attend 'SMZS' screening

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' has been the talk of the town since the announcement. The film deals with the subject of same-sex marriage and...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

livemint

Livemint "Great!" the US president Donald Trump wrote as he retweeted Peter Tatchell's own expression of support for the gro… https://t.co/J20QfNzx9l 36 minutes ago

deadhorizonInc

Dead Horizon Ex-SCORPIONS Drummer JAMES KOTTAK Praises PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP For Opening DAYTONA 500: 'This Is America' https://t.co/RkfSg8VlwM 7 hours ago

hane_1964

I won’t back down 🇺🇸 🙏🏻💙🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸🙏🏻👠 RT @heretosaveday07: The Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde praised President Donald Trump for honoring conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh… 7 hours ago

notComey

NotComey RT @notComey: ‘Parallel universe or what?’: Internet baffled as Trump praises gay Bollywood rom-com after raging against Korean film: The f… 11 hours ago

notComey

NotComey ‘Parallel universe or what?’: Internet baffled as Trump praises gay Bollywood rom-com after raging against Korean f… https://t.co/HWKID7y383 11 hours ago

LISAACB

LISA @DanScavino @realDonaldTrump @MikeBloomberg There it is...!!!!! If Donald Trump were Democrat they would be singin… https://t.co/cBdDEboNOe 11 hours ago

Devineone2Kathy

Kathy Devine RT @starsandstripes: President Donald Trump said he will decide where to house the command by the end of 2020, possibly after the November… 15 hours ago

starsandstripes

Stars and Stripes President Donald Trump said he will decide where to house the command by the end of 2020, possibly after the Novemb… https://t.co/rcDB8hN9yt 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.