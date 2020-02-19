US President Donald Trump praises Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' on Twitter

Livemint "Great!" the US president Donald Trump wrote as he retweeted Peter Tatchell's own expression of support for the gro… https://t.co/J20QfNzx9l 36 minutes ago Dead Horizon Ex-SCORPIONS Drummer JAMES KOTTAK Praises PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP For Opening DAYTONA 500: 'This Is America' https://t.co/RkfSg8VlwM 7 hours ago I won’t back down 🇺🇸 🙏🏻💙🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸🙏🏻👠 RT @heretosaveday07: The Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde praised President Donald Trump for honoring conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh… 7 hours ago NotComey RT @notComey: ‘Parallel universe or what?’: Internet baffled as Trump praises gay Bollywood rom-com after raging against Korean film: The f… 11 hours ago NotComey ‘Parallel universe or what?’: Internet baffled as Trump praises gay Bollywood rom-com after raging against Korean f… https://t.co/HWKID7y383 11 hours ago LISA @DanScavino @realDonaldTrump @MikeBloomberg There it is...!!!!! If Donald Trump were Democrat they would be singin… https://t.co/cBdDEboNOe 11 hours ago Kathy Devine RT @starsandstripes: President Donald Trump said he will decide where to house the command by the end of 2020, possibly after the November… 15 hours ago Stars and Stripes President Donald Trump said he will decide where to house the command by the end of 2020, possibly after the Novemb… https://t.co/rcDB8hN9yt 16 hours ago