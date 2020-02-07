Global  

Williamson has 25 in Pelicans’ 128-115 win over Blazers

Seattle Times Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Zion Williamson had 25 points for his seventh straight game with at least 20 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers 128-115 on Friday night. The No. 1 draft pick was playing in just his 11th game after a right knee injury sidelined him for the […]
Zion Williamson Surprises Himself With 31 Points in 28 Minutes [Video]Zion Williamson Surprises Himself With 31 Points in 28 Minutes

Zion Williamson Surprises Himself With 31 Points in 28 Minutes Williamson had 31 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the Pelicans' 138-117 win over the Trail Blazers. The No. 1 overall pick of..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:08Published

Pelicans' Zion Williamson Draws Spotlight Ahead Of Bulls Game [Video]Pelicans' Zion Williamson Draws Spotlight Ahead Of Bulls Game

Rookie phenom Zion Williamson is learning how to live life in the spotlight. CBS 2's Megan Mawicke reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:59Published

MacCocktail

MacCocktail RT @OlehKosel: Pelicans future star trio lit up box score in posting 73-63 halftime lead over the Trail Blazers Zion Williamson: 19 points… 33 minutes ago

HazardousEden_

Casanova ⚜️ RT @PelicansEmpire: PELICANS WIN 128-115! Zion Williamson- 25 PTS 4 REB Jrue Holiday- 20 PTS 9 AST Brandon Ingram- 16 PTS 6 AST Lonzo… 35 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Williamson has 25 in Pelicans' 128-115 win over Blazers https://t.co/c2I8DGU49i #sports #feedly 1 hour ago

kevinbforbounce

Kevin Barrios RT @thebirdwrites: New Orleans Pelicans knock off Portland Trail Blazers 128-115 to move within four games of 8th seed in Western Conferenc… 1 hour ago

kerryeggers

kerry eggers '@Zionwilliamson, @PelicansNBA knock off @trailblazers again in first game without @Dame_Lillard. Says… https://t.co/6bL9ISjHTK 1 hour ago

melanieibnez

💚Melanie Ibáñez🌱 RT @PolideportivoFC: #Jazz 104-113 #Spurs D. Murray - 23 pts/7 reb/4 asist #Lakers 117-105 #Grizzlies A. Davis - 28 pts/13 reb/4 asist #T… 1 hour ago

jermainew309

Jermaine Williams RT @WillGuillory: 25+ point games by 19-year-olds in Pelicans franchise history: JR Smith - 4 Zion Williamson - 3 Anthony Davis - 2 1 hour ago

B_Ball_Stuff

Basketball Stuff "Williamson Has 25 in Pelicans' 128-115 Win Over Blazers" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/O7x4Z633zV 2 hours ago

