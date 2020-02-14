Anthony Davis’ big 2nd half leads Lakers past Grizz, 117-105
Saturday, 22 February 2020 () LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 32 points, Anthony Davis recovered from an early injury scare to get 28 points and 13 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers returned from the All-Star break with a 117-105 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. Avery Bradley added 14 points for the Western Conference-leading Lakers, […]
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis, a Chicago native, said he and his fellow NBA All-Stars liked the game’s new format, after Davis sunk the game-winning free-throws for Team LeBron against Team..
Celebrities Honor Kobe Bryant With Tattoos Kobe Bryant's untimely death has inspired many celebrities to honor his memory with ink. Lebron James tattooed a black mamba snake wrapped around the numbers..