Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Anthony Davis’ big 2nd half leads Lakers past Grizz, 117-105

Anthony Davis’ big 2nd half leads Lakers past Grizz, 117-105

Seattle Times Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 32 points, Anthony Davis recovered from an early injury scare to get 28 points and 13 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers returned from the All-Star break with a 117-105 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. Avery Bradley added 14 points for the Western Conference-leading Lakers, […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lakers' All-Star Anthony Davis: 'The New Format Was Amazing' [Video]Lakers' All-Star Anthony Davis: 'The New Format Was Amazing'

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis, a Chicago native, said he and his fellow NBA All-Stars liked the game’s new format, after Davis sunk the game-winning free-throws for Team LeBron against Team..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:25Published

Celebrities Honor Kobe Bryant With Tattoos [Video]Celebrities Honor Kobe Bryant With Tattoos

Celebrities Honor Kobe Bryant With Tattoos Kobe Bryant's untimely death has inspired many celebrities to honor his memory with ink. Lebron James tattooed a black mamba snake wrapped around the numbers..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Anthony Davis' big 2nd half leads Lakers past Grizz, 117-105

Anthony Davis' big 2nd half leads Lakers past Grizz, 117-105The Los Angeles Lakers returned from the All-Star break with a 117-105 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies
FOX Sports

Lakers’ Davis back in hometown for All-Star Game

CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Davis knows smooth. He has been making basketball look easy for years, from his early days in his native Chicago all the way through to...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DistinctAthlete

Distinct Athlete Anthony Davis’ big 2nd half leads Lakers past Grizz, 117-105 https://t.co/KZbMYFjIu7 5 minutes ago

nicholasanorman

Nicholas Norman Anthony Davis’ big 2nd half leads Lakers past Grizz, 117-105 https://t.co/5Luv4uEyCe #nba 5 minutes ago

francescosz

Francesco Shiel "Anthony Davis' Big 2nd Half Leads Lakers Past Grizz, 117-105" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/seA4EBusRm 9 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Anthony Davis' Big 2nd Half Leads Lakers Past Grizz, 117-105 - https://t.co/jOw4DDOUGA 10 minutes ago

NewDelhiTimes

New Delhi Times Anthony Davis’ big 2nd half leads Lakers past Grizz, 117-105 https://t.co/dtXGGUmOXa 11 minutes ago

texsaspost

texaspost Anthony Davis' big 2nd half leads Lakers past Grizz, 117-105 https://t.co/KhHGfwnQmH https://t.co/rOmiI3Jy4G 14 minutes ago

esportsws

Sports News Anthony Davis' big 2nd half leads Lakers past Grizz, 117-105 https://t.co/VCC9te69Bq 31 minutes ago

AugustineMar88

Augustine Marin "Anthony Davis' Big 2nd Half Leads Lakers Past Grizz, 117-105" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/nGV63EEq80 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.