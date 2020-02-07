Global  

'It is very sentimental to my father, a part of his legacy': Sonam Kapoor slams Ali Abbas Zafar for 'Mr India' remake

DNA Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Sonam Kapoor, in a strongly worded post on Instagram criticised the filmmaker and said that she wasn't aware of the remake of the classic until Ali announced the project on social media.
