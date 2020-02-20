Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia barred from attending Melania Trump's Delhi govt school visit: AAP

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia barred from attending Melania Trump's Delhi govt school visit: AAP

DNA Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
US First Lady Melania Trump is scheduled to visit a Delhi government school in South Delhi to attend a "happiness class". The curriculum was introduced by Manish Sisodia two years ago.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Will Melania Trump visit Delhi govt school during US President's trip? [Video]Watch: Will Melania Trump visit Delhi govt school during US President's trip?

US First Lady might visit a Delhi government school next week. Donald and wife Melania Trump will be on a two-day trip to India from February 24. She may visit a school to take a look at the state..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:05Published

Deepfakes enter Indian election with Manoj Tiwari's Haryanvi video | OneIndia News [Video]Deepfakes enter Indian election with Manoj Tiwari's Haryanvi video | OneIndia News

Beware. Deepfakes have entered Indian elections. A video widely circulated before Delhi went to polls on 8th Feb appears to show Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari speaking languages he apparently..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited to Melania Trump’s school visit


Indian Express

US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Delhi govt school during India visit: Sources

Trump will arrive in New Delhi, where he is expected to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 
Zee News


Tweets about this

OMSHIVOAHAM

DR DINESH P KAPADIA Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Manish Sisodia Dropped From Melania Trump's School Visit: AAP - NDTV… https://t.co/EzfTzo6jMy 3 seconds ago

Raziullah_Razi

Raziullah Siddiqui RT @IndiaToday: According to #Delhi government sources, names of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia have been dropped from the school event… 12 seconds ago

vrg102019

Vj_Gupta RT @ANI: Delhi Govt Sources: Names of CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia dropped from the school event where Melania Trump is… 12 seconds ago

RR4900

#Vote4Jhadu RT @abhijeet_dipke: Central Govt doesn't want Arvind Kejriwal to be a part of Melania Trump's programme. Central Govt removed the names o… 33 seconds ago

GANESHBURNWAL

CALL 9871010101 TO Join AAP. RT @CatchNews: #ArvindKejriwal, #ManishSisodia's names dropped from Melania Trump event by the centre #MelaniaTrump #TrumpIndiaVisit @Arvi… 1 minute ago

Shitalkumar3

Shitalkumar RT @JagmohanKausha2: Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Manish Sisodia Dropped From Melania Trump's School Visit: AAP AAP sources alleged that Arvind… 3 minutes ago

CatchNews

Catch News #ArvindKejriwal, #ManishSisodia's names dropped from Melania Trump event by the centre #MelaniaTrump… https://t.co/Q4BGVnHr7I 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.