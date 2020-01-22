Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Once an afterthought, climate change emerges as key issue in Democratic primaries

Once an afterthought, climate change emerges as key issue in Democratic primaries

Seattle Times Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. — More than a half-century ago, Millicent Brown became one of the first students to integrate South Carolina’s schools. The Charleston native has spent a lifetime as a teacher and activist, fighting for social and racial justice. But in recent years, as she watched her beloved coastline pounded by hurricanes and saw […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Democratic primaries: Climate change a key issue for voters [Video]Democratic primaries: Climate change a key issue for voters

Polls show climate change is an issue voters really care about but it will not necessarily affect their votes.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:21Published

Hot Mic with Brittany Shepherd: Tom Steyer [Video]Hot Mic with Brittany Shepherd: Tom Steyer

"Hot Mic with Brittany Shepherd" features immersive interviews with 2020 candidates and other newsmakers on the road and in town halls. The show covers politics at the intersection of culture and..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 31:34Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EINWarming

EIN Global Warming Once an afterthought, climate change emerges as key issue in Democratic primaries https://t.co/OJdZEwy04a 2 hours ago

RecyclableYnot

Y Not Recyclable Once an afterthought, climate change emerges as key issue in Democratic primaries - https://t.co/VHL2kK59nQ - - #EnvironmentNews 2 hours ago

geolisa74

Lisa Kumpf RT @_EmilyNorton: "...a majority of Americans now say combating climate change should be a key focus for the president. Nearly two-thirds o… 5 hours ago

SuniDae

Suni RT @CVofSC: There's no running away from it; #climate is now a key issue for voters. With upcoming Presidential primaries, climate issues w… 6 hours ago

mamacorin

Corin BarsilyGoodwin Surprise! #ClimateChange is not a hoax. https://t.co/sPmQhGoOOl 7 hours ago

artypants_davis

Faith Childs Davis RT @RealKeithGaby: “Climate change and the environment have emerged as a front-burner issue in early Democratic primary states this preside… 8 hours ago

dreamjar

Matthew Carlson ☕️📕🖋 Nevada, South Carolina and other primary voters say climate change is a top concern - The Washington Post https://t.co/MvE5ECAKHA 8 hours ago

EricLuna1216

Beryl Harvey RT @ClintonBartonF: “We can’t just say we’ll let another generation deal with it,” said one South Carolina voter. #ClimateChange #ClimateC… 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.