Biju Janata Dal opposes AIIMS Bhubaneswar's Hindi diktat, to lodge formal complaint with Centre

DNA Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
After the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar issued a directive mandating the use of Hindi language in official communication, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has criticised the move saying that it will lodge a formal protest with the Centre in this matter.
