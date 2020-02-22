Biju Janata Dal opposes AIIMS Bhubaneswar's Hindi diktat, to lodge formal complaint with Centre Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

After the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar issued a directive mandating the use of Hindi language in official communication, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has criticised the move saying that it will lodge a formal protest with the Centre in this matter. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Subhakanta Sahoo RT @bjd_odisha: Usage of #Hindi instead of #Odia at AIIMS #Bhubaneswar will hamper the cause of the people of #Odisha who avail health serv… 5 minutes ago Biju Janata Dal Usage of #Hindi instead of #Odia at AIIMS #Bhubaneswar will hamper the cause of the people of #Odisha who avail hea… https://t.co/IHZWGMIoTC 3 hours ago