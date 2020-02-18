Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Was Trudeau dragging his heels on the blockades, or giving himself room to manoeuvre?

Was Trudeau dragging his heels on the blockades, or giving himself room to manoeuvre?

CBC.ca Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has taken a lot of grief in recent days from people who think he's been soft on the rail blockades. But an aggressive early response probably wouldn't have gotten him anywhere either.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trudeau Calls For Patience, Resolve To End Rail Blockades [Video]Trudeau Calls For Patience, Resolve To End Rail Blockades

The prime minister says that "finding a solution" to protests that have sprung up in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs will not be simple.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 11:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Premiers call for meeting with Trudeau amid rail blockades

Canada's premiers are calling for a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss how to address the ongoing protests and rail blockades that have shut...
CTV News Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBC.ca

Trudeau says rail blockades must end, indigenous protesters remain defiant

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday demanded aboriginal groups lift damaging rail blockades but the protesters at the heart of the standoff remained...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

CBCPolitics

CBC Politics Was Trudeau dragging his heels on the blockades, or giving himself room to manoeuvre? https://t.co/ABYFTcesFh #hw… https://t.co/GTu8Z2M8iO 7 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Was Trudeau dragging his heels on the blockades, or giving himself room to manoeuvre?: Prime Min… https://t.co/up2S0aHHiw 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.