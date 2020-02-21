Global  

WHO concerned about coronavirus cases with no clear link

Reuters Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
The World Health Organization (WHO) is concerned about the number of coronavirus cases with no clear epidemiological link, although the total number of cases outside China remains relatively small, its director general said on Saturday.
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: Concern in Daegu as coronavirus cases rise

Concern in Daegu as coronavirus cases rise 01:12

 More than 200 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in South Korea, with many linked to a religious group.

Recent related videos from verified sources

16 Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Italy Over One Day [Video]16 Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Italy Over One Day

An outbreak of coronavirus in northern Italy worsened on Friday, reports Reuters. Officials in Italy are announcing 14 confirmed cases in the wealthy region of Lombardy. There are also two in the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Coronavirus Deaths Exceed 2,200 [Video]Coronavirus Deaths Exceed 2,200

Outside China, the largest coronavirus outbreaks have been in South Korea and Japan. The number of cases in South Korea has soared, from 28 a week ago to at least 156 as of Friday morning. The South..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

WHO: Window of opportunity to stem virus 'narrowing'

GENEVA: The World Health Organization warned Friday that the window to stem the deadly coronavirus outbreak was shrinking, amid concern over a surge in cases...
Bangkok Post Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

New coronavirus cases fall in China, but WHO concerned by global spread

China reported a sharp fall in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, but world health officials warned it was too early to make predictions about...
Reuters

Tweets about this

KiwisForYes

Neil Paterson RT @WHO: @DrTedros @_AfricanUnion "Although the total number of #COVID19 cases outside #China remains relatively small, we are concerned ab… 3 minutes ago

NiftySher

red candles RT @Reuters: WHO concerned about coronavirus cases with no clear link https://t.co/gofDahbAzk https://t.co/CC53YkvsJL 6 minutes ago

HomayouniSahar

Sahar Homayouni RT @Taheri_Movement: .@WHO head @DrTedros said said it was "very concerning" that #Iran had reported 18 cases and four deaths in just the p… 6 minutes ago

CondesaMor

Cath RT @ReutersWorld: WHO concerned about coronavirus cases with no clear link https://t.co/WSqHf60gQg https://t.co/pkZwxiVMVs 8 minutes ago

jessefelder

Jesse Felder 'The World Health Organization (WHO) is concerned about the number of coronavirus cases with no clear epidemiologic… https://t.co/JJpZmLtwzb 22 minutes ago

fukushimaexpos2

Fukushima Exposed 🇨🇦 WHO concerned about coronavirus cases with no clear link. 🙄 https://t.co/z4HC26HTNM 46 minutes ago

kalex254

🅰️🅻🅴🆇 RT @ReutersAfrica: The World Health Organization (WHO) is concerned about the number of coronavirus cases with no clear epidemiological lin… 47 minutes ago

tetsu0724d

TETSU Ⅱ RT @arabnews: #BREAKING: We are concerned about the number of #COVID19 (#coronavirus) cases with no clear epidemiological link, such as tra… 53 minutes ago

