Coronavirus: Italy reports first deaths, South Korea sees cases double

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
An elderly man from Padua and a woman from Lombardy have died from coronavirus. Officials in northern Italy have ordered schools, public buildings, and restaurants to close after a cluster of new infections emerged.
News video: Coronavirus Outbreak Grows In Northern Italy

Coronavirus Outbreak Grows In Northern Italy 00:32

 An outbreak of coronavirus in northern Italy worsened on Friday, reports Reuters. Officials in Italy are announcing 14 confirmed cases in the wealthy region of Lombardy. There are also two in the adjacent region of Veneto. This is breaking just hours after revealing that six people had come down with...

Concerns grow over rising global spread of coronavirus [Video]Concerns grow over rising global spread of coronavirus

China reported a sharp decrease in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Saturday but a doubling of infections in South Korea and 10 new cases in Iran added to unease about its rapid spread and..

New Coronavirus Cases Fall In China [Video]New Coronavirus Cases Fall In China

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported a sharp fall in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Saturday but world health officials warned it was too early to make predictions about the outbreak as new..

Coronavirus: South Korea reports first death; cases soar to 104

Most new cases have no clear ties to travel to China, where the virus originated, or Southeast Asian countries. The post Coronavirus: South Korea reports...
Premium Times Nigeria

Italy shuts towns amid coronavirus deaths, as Korean infections soar

A cluster of cases in Italy's north has resulted in the nations's first two deaths, as Korea also experiences an outbreak.
The Age

