Coronavirus: Italy reports first deaths, South Korea sees cases double
Saturday, 22 February 2020 () An elderly man from Padua and a woman from Lombardy have died from coronavirus. Officials in northern Italy have ordered schools, public buildings, and restaurants to close after a cluster of new infections emerged.
An outbreak of coronavirus in northern Italy worsened on Friday, reports Reuters. Officials in Italy are announcing 14 confirmed cases in the wealthy region of Lombardy. There are also two in the adjacent region of Veneto. This is breaking just hours after revealing that six people had come down with...
BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported a sharp fall in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Saturday but world health officials warned it was too early to make predictions about the outbreak as new..