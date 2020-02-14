Italy towns on effective lockdown after virus clusters form

ROME (AP) — A dozen towns in northern Italy were on effective lockdown Saturday after the new virus linked to China claimed a first fatality in Italy and sickened an increasing number of people who had no direct links to the origin of the virus. The secondary contagions prompted local authorities in towns in Lombardy […]



