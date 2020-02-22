New Bid to Legalize Abortion in Argentina, With President’s Backing Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Activists came close in 2018. This year, President Alberto Fernández is on their side and is expected to present a legalization bill to Congress. Activists came close in 2018. This year, President Alberto Fernández is on their side and is expected to present a legalization bill to Congress. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this