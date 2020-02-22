Ryanair CEO criticized for singling out Muslim men as threat
Saturday, 22 February 2020 () LONDON (AP) — Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary is facing criticism for suggesting Muslim men should be singled out for extra scrutiny at airports. The boss of the Irish budget carrier told Saturday’s Times of London that families with young children should not be subjected to airport security checks because there was “zero” chance of […]
