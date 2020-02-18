Global  

'Had always prayed for a daughter': Shilpa Shetty shares happiness on welcoming baby girl Samisha

Saturday, 22 February 2020
Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy, shared her happiness and revealed that she always prayed for a daughter.
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra become parents again

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra become parents again

 Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have welcomed their second child -- a daughter through surrogacy, sources told IANS.

Ronan Keating and wife Storm expecting baby girl [Video]Ronan Keating and wife Storm expecting baby girl

Boyzone singer Ronan Keating and his wife Storm are expecting their first daughter together.

Parents launch community network in memory of baby girl [Video]Parents launch community network in memory of baby girl

A couple whose two-month-old baby girl died due to a rare heart defect have revealed their mission to preserve her memory, by launching a community network in her name to help other bereaved parents...

Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra welcome baby girl via surrogacy; announce on occasion of Mahashivratri

Congratulations are in order for Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra as they welcomed a baby girl named Samisha via surrogacy.
DNA

Raj Kundra on surrogacy: Wanted a second child for long

The week ended on a bright note in Bollywood as Shilpa Shetty Kundra spread cheer on social media. The actor surprised her fans by announcing that husband Raj...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

