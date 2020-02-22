Alice Cooper a rock god by night, witty golfer by day

Cooper had a clever comeback when a reader's husband fell into conversation with him on the green in Northbridge.

You Might Like

Tweets about this alan hare real vision radio show friday night at 8 with alan hare https://t.co/pZdIKXAQ4d featured album anchor lane casino t… https://t.co/5b9AcRUJO0 2 days ago The 13th Floor Alice Cooper brought his ghoulish rock ‘n’ roll carnival to Auckland last night, where The Prince of Darkness capti… https://t.co/Pvu39Q5mew 2 days ago John D Hamilton RT @sunriseon7: Last night's star-studded once in a lifetime #FireFightAustralia concert raised millions for bushfire relief 👏🏻 Which perf… 2 days ago Thomas Bleach The king of shock-rock, @alicecooper, returned to Brisbane for the final night of his Australian tour and gave fans… https://t.co/ncR9d5g8Gj 2 days ago genre slur @Richard_Kadrey Oh yeah, not to mention the FORMIDABLE Uncle Acid —especially the lps Blood Lust, Mind Control, and… https://t.co/UkeuyHYAEJ 3 days ago Cath RT @7NewsAustralia: Last night's monster relief concert, @FireFightAU, has raised millions for those affected by the devastating bushfires.… 4 days ago 7NEWS Sydney Fire Fight Australia: International superstars joined with local artists last night to raise more than $9M for bush… https://t.co/0XRAScoANu 5 days ago