After Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra becomes 2nd Indian to cross 50 million followers on Instagram

DNA Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has achieved a milestone of crossing 50 million followers mark on Instagram.
