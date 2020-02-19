Japan: 23 cruise passengers not tested before disembarking
Saturday, 22 February 2020 () TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s health minister said Saturday that 23 passengers were released from the Diamond Princess cruise ship without being tested for the new virus due to procedural mistakes, another sign of sloppiness in the quarantine of the ship, where more than 600 people were infected. Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said the 23 were […]
Experts are criticizing Japan's handling of the coronavirus outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which claimed the lives of two elderly passengers on Thursday (February 20). Gloria Tso reports.
A repatriation flight expected to contain 35 passengers who spent more than two weeks trapped on a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship in Japan is set to depart for the UK within hours. Britons who have..
China has reported a big drop in new coronavirus cases, fuelling hopes the epidemic is nearing its peak, but Japan faced a growing crisis as two passengers from... News24 Also reported by •Mid-Day •Reuters
The Japanese government said passengers coming ashore had tested negative for the coronavirus and were safe to be in public. But experts expressed alarm as 79... Seattle Times Also reported by •Mid-Day •SBS •Reuters •SeattlePI.com
